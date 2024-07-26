Sanjay Datta Sells 1,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,398 shares in the company, valued at $10,511,153.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $27,800.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $23,410.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $23,630.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $21,680.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $25,490.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $23,710.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 18,138 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $464,514.18.

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $25.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.97. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.82 million. Research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,856,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,676,000 after buying an additional 87,832 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $19,017,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 3,532.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after buying an additional 320,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UPST. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.65.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

