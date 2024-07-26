SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to $214.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $188.00 to $214.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.17.

Get SAP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAP

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $210.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $214.94.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of SAP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,251,000 after purchasing an additional 746,386 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,031 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SAP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,729 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 404,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the period.

About SAP

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.