Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) CEO Warwick Peter Acquires 1,674 Shares

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) CEO Warwick Peter purchased 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,990.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,470.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scholastic Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $30.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $884.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scholastic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholastic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth $974,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.