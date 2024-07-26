Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $273.73

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 273.73 ($3.54) and traded as low as GBX 269.03 ($3.48). Schroder Oriental Income shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.49), with a volume of 204,473 shares changing hands.

Schroder Oriental Income Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £661.34 million, a PE ratio of 5,400.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 273.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 260.30.

Schroder Oriental Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Schroder Oriental Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24,000.00%.

Schroder Oriental Income Company Profile

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

