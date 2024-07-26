Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Position Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,303,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746,395 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,454 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,322,053,000 after acquiring an additional 443,768 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $247,218,000 after acquiring an additional 337,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $188,834,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $103.96 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $113.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.91.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.94.

Read Our Latest Report on STX

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.