Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $125.00 at Citigroup

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.94.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.15 and a 200-day moving average of $92.91. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.11%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $41,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.