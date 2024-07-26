Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verano in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Verano’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Verano alerts:

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Verano had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $221.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.71 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Verano in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Verano

Verano Stock Performance

VRNOF opened at $3.86 on Friday. Verano has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91.

About Verano

(Get Free Report)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.