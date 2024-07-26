Sei Investments Co. Acquires 6,236 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 207,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.75 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,279.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $463,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,318.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,279.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $11.78 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 911.21%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties



Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

