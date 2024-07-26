Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The firm had revenue of $908.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SBH shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

About Sally Beauty

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Further Reading

