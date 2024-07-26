Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,681 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the first quarter worth $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $79.95 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.86 and a 1-year high of $89.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NUVL. Leerink Partnrs raised Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

In other Nuvalent news, Director Emily Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at $202,365.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nuvalent news, Director Emily Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at $202,365.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $754,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,660. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

