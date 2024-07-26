Sei Investments Co. Buys 7,232 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 241,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 295,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 53,702 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 412,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 114,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,404 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $41.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $42.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $300.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

