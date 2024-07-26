Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,954,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,484,000 after buying an additional 515,362 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,971,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,697,000 after buying an additional 623,794 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,002,000 after buying an additional 725,198 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,448,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,708,000 after buying an additional 214,986 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,071,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,602,000 after buying an additional 2,285,310 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

NYSE:G opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $39.44.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

In other Genpact news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

