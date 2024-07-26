Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,038 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,960,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,906,000 after buying an additional 163,180 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 554,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after purchasing an additional 183,471 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 416,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 46,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,016,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Price Performance

EVBG opened at $35.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $36.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $114,627.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,729.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVBG has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everbridge in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

