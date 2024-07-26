Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ORIX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,519,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in ORIX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in ORIX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIX during the 4th quarter worth $2,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Stock Performance

Shares of IX opened at $114.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.90. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $119.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

