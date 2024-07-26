Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 58.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,140 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BANF. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 326,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,142,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 326,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,142,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $2,495,242 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Trading Up 2.7 %

BANF stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $79.99 and a 12-month high of $110.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average is $88.70.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 29.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.10%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

See Also

