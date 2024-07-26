Sei Investments Co. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in IBEX were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. Resource Group International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,964,000. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,842,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

IBEX Trading Up 4.7 %

IBEX stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. IBEX Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. IBEX had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

IBEX Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

