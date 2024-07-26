Sei Investments Co. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.6% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOMD. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.61 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Articles

