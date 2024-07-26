Sei Investments Co. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,203 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ INSM opened at $74.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.16. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $78.87.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Insmed from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

