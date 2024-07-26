Sei Investments Co. Has $2.22 Million Stake in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 367.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,758 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in Kinetik by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 10,470,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,616 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinetik by 1,992.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,164,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,308 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kinetik during the fourth quarter valued at $31,589,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Kinetik by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 762,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,482,000 after acquiring an additional 376,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its position in Kinetik by 200.9% during the first quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 338,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 225,918 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on KNTK shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinetik currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Kinetik stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $45.27.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.52 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. Kinetik’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Kinetik’s payout ratio is presently 122.95%.

Kinetik Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

