Sei Investments Co. Has $2.23 Million Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 121,492 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $293,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 116.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 680,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 365,952 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 77.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,698 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,812 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 144.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.