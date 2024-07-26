Sei Investments Co. Has $2.23 Million Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMPL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 12,356 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMPL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.66 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at $649,920.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

