Sei Investments Co. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Westlake by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLK. Vertical Research downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Bank of America raised Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.75.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $142.71 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $112.77 and a 52 week high of $162.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.24.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

