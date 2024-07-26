Sei Investments Co. Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

CRDO opened at $28.51 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -158.39 and a beta of 2.24.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $257,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,962,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,806,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $8,018,459.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,863,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,557,895.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $257,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,962,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,806,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,678 shares of company stock valued at $26,102,844. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRDO shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

