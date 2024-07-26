Sei Investments Co. Has $2.38 Million Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 199.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,011 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,078,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,881,000 after buying an additional 85,707 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE ACI opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 58.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

