Sei Investments Co. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,874 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCH. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Arch Resources by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,511 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Arch Resources Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE ARCH opened at $141.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.47. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.52 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $680.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.