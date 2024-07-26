Sei Investments Co. Invests $2.37 Million in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 205,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 672.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 705,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 613,882 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth $6,253,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after acquiring an additional 355,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 183,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 3.6% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 4,210,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,460,000 after acquiring an additional 144,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $792.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AHCO

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.