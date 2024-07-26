Sei Investments Co. Purchases 115,844 Shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 751.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,844 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DNOW were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Summit Global Investments increased its position in DNOW by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in DNOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in DNOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in DNOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $14.85 on Friday. DNOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.45.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). DNOW had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

