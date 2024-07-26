Sei Investments Co. Purchases 16,077 Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Orion were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion during the first quarter worth $104,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion during the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 5,000 shares of Orion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,804.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 5,000 shares of Orion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,804.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 4,000 shares of Orion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $94,040.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,694.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OEC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Orion Stock Up 1.6 %

OEC stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. Orion S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Orion had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Further Reading

