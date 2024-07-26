Sei Investments Co. Purchases 235,199 Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 1,856.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,199 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in VTEX were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of VTEX by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. VTEX has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.00 and a beta of 1.38.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VTEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

