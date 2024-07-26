Sei Investments Co. Purchases 35,157 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,157 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.86. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $44.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In other news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $834,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,364.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

