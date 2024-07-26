Sei Investments Co. Purchases 6,672 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $516.57 million, a P/E ratio of -173.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $417.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.55 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,589.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

