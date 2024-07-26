Sei Investments Co. Purchases 73 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAC. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $158.12 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $197.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.06 and its 200 day moving average is $163.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.46). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $421.54 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $3.8657 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is 33.84%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

