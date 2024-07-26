Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DX opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $775.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $13.56.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.30). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DX. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynex Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.35.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

