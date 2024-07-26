Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,604 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,187,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,602,000 after buying an additional 188,138 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,869,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,093,000 after buying an additional 102,254 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,885,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,202,000 after buying an additional 52,964 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,616,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,041,000 after buying an additional 53,760 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,244,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,898,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EQC opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.28.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

