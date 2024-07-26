Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 78,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,539,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $13,309,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,779,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $18,987,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1,380.5% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 30,137 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDCC opened at $120.29 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.65 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.14 and a 200 day moving average of $108.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.06. InterDigital had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $263.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In other InterDigital news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $67,515.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,380.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDCC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

