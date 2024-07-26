Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,199 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $52,130,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 946.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 322,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,336,000 after buying an additional 291,309 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in Federal Signal by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 239,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,376,000 after buying an additional 156,755 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,748,000 after buying an additional 113,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 545,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,878,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Federal Signal Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:FSS opened at $96.38 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $99.98. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

