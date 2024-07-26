Sei Investments Co. Sells 121,767 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,767 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $9.60 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62.

Insider Activity

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,147 shares of company stock worth $143,385. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CXM. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

