Sei Investments Co. Sells 15,425 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,425 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 373.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BELFB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $920.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $74.75.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.58. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

