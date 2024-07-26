Sei Investments Co. Sells 181,005 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,005 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Newmark Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $11.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.07 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.47%. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

