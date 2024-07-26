Sei Investments Co. Sells 27,829 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,829 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in VSE were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VSE by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,067,000 after buying an additional 103,586 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after buying an additional 65,495 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the 1st quarter valued at $3,566,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in VSE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,560,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VSE in the 4th quarter worth $1,285,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VSE stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.59. VSE Co. has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $94.10.

VSE Announces Dividend

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $241.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.42 million. VSE had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on VSEC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VSEC

VSE Profile

(Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.