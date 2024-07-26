Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,679 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $72.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average is $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.21. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $74.46.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 4.69%. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

STC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Stewart Information Services from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

