Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,777 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in IMAX were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 545.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in IMAX during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Stock Performance

NYSE:IMAX opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. IMAX Co. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMAX. B. Riley lifted their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded IMAX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

