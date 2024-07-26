Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,156 Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STEP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $41.25 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.19.

StepStone Group Stock Up 1.3 %

StepStone Group stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17. StepStone Group LP has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that StepStone Group LP will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,110.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David F. Hoffmeister acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.29 per share, with a total value of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

