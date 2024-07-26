Sei Investments Co. Sells 73,286 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 65.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,286 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Comerica by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Comerica by 1,132.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $52.82 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.66.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Comerica

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.