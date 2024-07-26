Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $327.48

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$327.48 and traded as high as C$330.00. Senvest Capital shares last traded at C$330.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Senvest Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$327.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$310.61. The stock has a market cap of C$815.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$21.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Senvest Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of C$33.55 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Senvest Capital

In other news, Senior Officer George Malikotsis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$330.06, for a total transaction of C$3,300,600.00. In related news, Director Frank Daniel sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$290.02, for a total value of C$261,018.00. Also, Senior Officer George Malikotsis sold 10,000 shares of Senvest Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$330.06, for a total transaction of C$3,300,600.00. Company insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. The company invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

