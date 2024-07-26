Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $128.70

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 128.70 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 129.75 ($1.68), with a volume of 461628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.68).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.91) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SQZ

Serica Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Serica Energy

The stock has a market cap of £516.61 million, a P/E ratio of 476.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 153.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 178.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In related news, insider Martin Copeland acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £35,150 ($45,460.42). In other news, insider Chris Cox acquired 12,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £17,040.80 ($22,039.32). Also, insider Martin Copeland acquired 19,000 shares of Serica Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £35,150 ($45,460.42). Insiders have acquired a total of 105,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,068,602 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Serica Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.