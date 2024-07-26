SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,289 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after buying an additional 487,111 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 460.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 2,582.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,564,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 27,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $1,703,272.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,902,128.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,564,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,637 shares of company stock worth $5,224,320. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $71.08.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on QTWO. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Q2

Q2 Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.