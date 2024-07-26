SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 12,896 Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth about $15,812,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $12,034,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $9,542,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after purchasing an additional 607,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,430,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,669,000 after purchasing an additional 378,781 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 76,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,275,090.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,747.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 7,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $120,628.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,790.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 76,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,275,090.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,747.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,848,537 shares of company stock worth $91,938,722 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

WRBY opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.25 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. Research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

