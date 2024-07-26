SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 22,368 C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 214.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 39,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
C4 Therapeutics Stock Up 8.4 %
Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $443.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 3.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.
C4 Therapeutics Profile
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.
