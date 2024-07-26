SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Savara were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Savara by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,841,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,033,000 after buying an additional 26,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Savara by 15.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after buying an additional 789,249 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Savara by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,088,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 174,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter valued at $9,683,000. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter valued at $3,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a current ratio of 14.90. The company has a market cap of $632.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. Savara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SVRA. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Savara from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Savara

About Savara

(Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.